Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,251. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.54 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

