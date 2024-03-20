Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,132. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.78 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

