Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 19,030 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,111,542.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brady Stock Down 0.4 %

Brady stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 7,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brady by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

