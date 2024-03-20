Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 million, a PE ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

