Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $770.85. 407,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,036. The company has a market capitalization of $732.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $323.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

