Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,132 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Southern were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 1,282,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.