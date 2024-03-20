Bremer Bank National Association Sells 635 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PayPal were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,885,213. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

