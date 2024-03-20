Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,251 shares of company stock worth $1,540,312. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.64. 31,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,375. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

