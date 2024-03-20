Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,127,000. Exchange Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 2,657,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

