BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock worth $4,401,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

