Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.79. 1,196,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,197,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

