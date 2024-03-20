British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

