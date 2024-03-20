Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $104,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $29,121,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.1 %

AVGO stock traded up $37.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,276.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,045.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

