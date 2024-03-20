Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $31.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,264.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,947. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,244.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,045.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.38.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $29,121,621. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

