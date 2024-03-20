Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) PT at $189.60

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.60.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

