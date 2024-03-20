Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $7.30

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,328,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

