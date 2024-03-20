Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT at $7.30

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.96.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.45.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
