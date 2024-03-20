Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) PT at $110.73

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.09.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

