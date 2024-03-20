Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $148.57

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,610,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

