Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $31.44

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HASI opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300,785 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.