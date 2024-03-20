Brokers Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of BRKR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,574 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

