Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on electroCore, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get electroCore alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.