Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brown & Brown traded as high as $86.70 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 341564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

