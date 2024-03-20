Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 277,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,020,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

