BTIG Research Upgrades Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) to “Buy”

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $51.96 on Monday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.