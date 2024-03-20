C3.ai (AI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2024 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.5 %

AI opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 23,985.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,092,000 after buying an additional 5,761,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C3.ai by 213.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3ai Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3ai Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.