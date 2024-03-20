Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.38

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $89.22, with a volume of 6722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 34.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 603.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 41.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 350.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 137,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

