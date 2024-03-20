Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.12.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,090 over the last three months.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.