Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.30

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.30, but opened at $21.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 4,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

