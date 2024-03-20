Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 23,101 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

