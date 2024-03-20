Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 4.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 20,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 123,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

