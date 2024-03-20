Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25. Approximately 36,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 449,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

