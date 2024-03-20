Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 13.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. 5,107,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,344,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOEV
Canoo Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 904,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 319,538 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 224,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
