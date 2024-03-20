Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 13.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. 5,107,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,344,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOEV

Canoo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 904,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 319,538 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 729,236 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 745.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 224,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.