Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.