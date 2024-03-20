Cardano One Day Trading Volume Hits $894.69 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.37 billion and $894.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.05188674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00082433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,569,544,457 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.