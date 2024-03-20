Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 1,071,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,570 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $14.50.

Specifically, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.