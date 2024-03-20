CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 232,500 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CareMax
CareMax Trading Up 15.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareMax
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.