CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 232,500 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get CareMax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CareMax

CareMax Trading Up 15.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.