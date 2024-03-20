CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Billion (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $16.82 or 0.00026415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $883,369.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,300 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.83886686 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,883,683.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

