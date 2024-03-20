Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,795,000 after acquiring an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after buying an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,260 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

