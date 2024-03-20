Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $353.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.99. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $354.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

