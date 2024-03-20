CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $56.66 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006598 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,871.00 or 0.99672748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010833 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00151057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06686335 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,246,723.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

