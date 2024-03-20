CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0701 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.47 million and $3.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006499 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00015048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,727.91 or 1.00373929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010683 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00159334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06686335 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,246,723.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.