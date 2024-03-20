Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 724,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

CE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97. Celanese has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $155,102,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

