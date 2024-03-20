Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 1-Year High at $165.71

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.71 and last traded at $165.35, with a volume of 264643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

