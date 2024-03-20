Celestia Price Tops $13.55 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $284.43 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $13.55 or 0.00021290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,030,904,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,030,684,931.50674 with 171,728,459.25674 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.09641051 USD and is up 9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $405,731,644.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

