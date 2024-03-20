Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.50

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 484745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.74).

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £261.35 million, a P/E ratio of -506.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.44.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

In other news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,437.30). In other news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,437.30). Also, insider Karen Bomba bought 12,121 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($35,645.46). Company insiders own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

