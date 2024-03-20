Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 101,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 538,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 45.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 48.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 238,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Certara by 31.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

