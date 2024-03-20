Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 2,578 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 108,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.39. 4,445,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.