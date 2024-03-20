Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 3,177 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.14. 3,882,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,026. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

