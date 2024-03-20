Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.77. 226,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,426. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $364.88 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average of $466.81. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

