Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 334 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $520.80. 3,022,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day moving average of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $522.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

